Climate impact: Droughts could accelerate spread of antibiotic resistance genes

Antibiotic resistance already causes millions of infections every year. Most efforts to tackle it have focused on cutting unnecessary antibiotic use in medicine and farming. But this research suggests the environment itself, and how climate change is reshaping it, also plays a role we cannot afford to ignore. This is where the idea of One Health comes in – the concept that human, animal and environmental health are all closely linked. Antibiotic resistance, seen through this lens, is not just a medical problem; it is an ecological one too. As droughts become more common, scientists will need to keep a much closer eye on what is happening beneath our feet.

Manal Mohammed is Senior Lecturer, Medical Microbiology, University of Westminster

The Conversation