Climate Clues: The mystery behind Moana: Why Polynesians suddenly sailed east

David Sear, Manoj Joshi & Mark Peaple

NEW DELHI: The same question drives both the plot of Disney’s Moana and decades of archaeological research: why, after centuries of relative stability, did Polynesian voyagers suddenly begin settling islands thousands of kilometres away across the Pacific?

While the Moana films are fictional, they draw inspiration from a real-world maritime marvel. New climate evidence may finally explain why these ancient navigators embarked on their epic voyages.

The backdrop to this history is the "long pause." Around 3,000 years ago, the Lapita people — ancestors of the Polynesians — sailed east into the Pacific, settling Samoa and Tonga. They brought distinct pottery styles and established a thriving island-based culture.