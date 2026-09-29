Classrooms can be new frontline in fight against childhood obesity: Experts

Dr Neha Joshi, senior consultant, Paediatrics at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research, said schools should not be expected to replace parents or healthcare professionals, but they can become an important bridge between the two.



"Health literacy should be viewed as an essential part of education because a child who learns to understand food, fitness, sleep and preventive healthcare is better equipped to make informed choices throughout life," she said.



Dr Rajni Sharma, Professor of Paediatrics at the Division of Paediatric Endocrinology at AIIMS, Delhi, stressed that health and education cannot be treated as two separate silos and called for schools to create environments where healthy choices become easier and more natural for children.



"There is a need to provide nutritious food in school canteens and not keep junk food, so that children can learn about healthier food choices. They should also be encouraged to bring healthy food as tiffins from home. Even healthy food can be made in a tasty manner," she said.



Schools should also monitor screen time and encourage children to be physically active, Dr Sharma said, noting that prolonged sedentary behaviour and unhealthy eating habits can contribute to obesity.



