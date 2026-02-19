Civilisational debate: Why Western ideals still matter globally

“We are part of one civilisation: Western civilisation,” the US secretary of state told his largely European audience. “We are bound to one another by the deepest bonds nations can share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry and the sacrifices our forefathers made for the common civilisation to which we have fallen heir.”

The speech received a standing ovation.

What, exactly, is Western civilisation? Americans younger than 50 might be excused for hardly knowing. A 2011 report from the National Association of Scholars found that none of America’s top colleges required a survey course in Western civilisation and only 32% even offered it as an elective. In 1964, 80% of these institutions had some introduction to Western civilisation.