Chornic challenge: High prevalence of long COVID a stark reminder

Many reported health changes after infection, but about one in 11 adults (4,01,000 people) described symptoms lasting three months or longer. These were impacts not experienced prior to infection and could not be explained by a different diagnosis.

Women were more likely to report symptoms — about 1 in 7 (14.9%) compared to 1 in 12 men (8.5%). Only among those aged over 65 were the rates similar. One in six Māori adults (15.5%) reported long COVID symptoms, compared to one in nine non-Māori (11.3%), while one in four people living with disabilities (22.8%) experienced lasting symptoms.

Overall, 11.9% of adults who contracted COVID developed long COVID, and almost half (48.5%) were still experiencing symptoms at the time of the survey. New Zealand must take this seriously. Denial and delays in care mean missing opportunities to limit harms.