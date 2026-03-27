Choke point: Asia crushed between oil prices and the dollar

The war in the Middle East has effectively cut off oil and gas that travel through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel that has become the world’s most dangerous bottleneck.

The fighting has revealed a second painful choke point. About 90% of international trade in goods — including the oil and gas that are skyrocketing in price — uses US currency.

And as often happens in times of global turmoil, investors are taking money out of riskier regions and putting more money into US assets. That is driving up the dollar, which is approaching its highest value against Asian currencies in the past two decades. As a result, many currencies are weakening just when their buying power is most needed.