China’s submarine missile test looks routine. The real story is the panic it triggered

The Chinese government said the event “was a routine part of China’s annual military training program” and was “not directed against any specific country or target”. It added that other countries had been notified, and urged them not to “over-interpret it”.

Reactions from Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan were immediate and pointed, with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong calling the test “destabilising”.

Commentators were quick to link the test to a new defence pact between Australia and Fiji, signed earlier that day. On this view, the test was intended as an intimidating reminder that Beijing’s missiles can reach throughout the Pacific.