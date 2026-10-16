China’s Panda Diplomacy Is Losing Its Charm

China also uses panda loans to send political messages. China gave a pair of pandas to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in 1972, following President Richard Nixon’s visit to Beijing. In 2010, however, it accelerated the recall of two US-born panda cubs after the White House announced that President Barack Obama would not cancel a meeting with the Dalai Lama. In 2023, the three remaining pandas at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo were returned to China, marking the end of a tradition that had lasted more than a half-century.

And it is not just the United States. This year, Japan returned its last two giant pandas to China, leaving it without any for the first time since normalizing relations with China in 1972. By contrast, when China sent a pair of pandas to Qatar before the 2022 World Cup, officials hailed the move as a reflection of the countries’ “depth of relations.”

But the power of China’s panda diplomacy now seems to be waning. While the general public might still find pandas appealing, visits to panda-hosting zoos tend to plateau after the novelty wears off. Meanwhile, conservationists loudly criticize the commercial and diplomatic use of a vulnerable species.

Most importantly for China, political analysts and lawmakers increasingly view panda loans as more of a charming distraction than a meaningful barometer of bilateral relations. This helps to explain why Xi’s recent “gift” to Zoo Atlanta attracted little US media coverage. With active international panda-leasing programs having dropped from 21 countries in 2019 to just 16 today, even Chinese state media are now asking whether panda diplomacy has “lost its sparkle.”