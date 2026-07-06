Child safety: Protecting kids in a digital world

Our task is not to celebrate or condemn technology. It is to face a simple truth: our digital environment not only promises far-reaching benefits but also poses grave risks for children’s health and development. Our responsibility is to maximise the first while preventing the second. It is not too late to act, but it is too late for merely incremental adjustments.

Digital tools can expand opportunity by supporting learning, communication, and access to health services, especially for children in remote or crisis-affected settings. For many young people, online spaces also offer creativity, community, and belonging, particularly for those facing exclusion offline.

But these benefits are not guaranteed; they depend heavily on who has access, how technologies are designed, and whose interests they serve.

Governments are increasingly recognising that protecting children online is a public-health imperative. Australia has implemented the world’s first requirement that social media platforms prevent children under 16 from holding accounts, while France is advancing legislation to prohibit access to social media for those under 15. Indonesia has banned access for children under 16, Spain has announced plans to do so, and Ireland is working with European Union partners to develop age restrictions and age-assurance systems focused on protecting under-16s.