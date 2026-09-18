Chemical welfare: Sudan chlorine bombs: Its law and impact

Weaponising dual-use chemicals

Chlorine is a widely used industrial chemical with legitimate civilian applications, notably in drinking water purification. However, when stored under pressure as a liquefied gas, it can be transferred into military munitions for battlefield deployment.

When chlorine munitions strike their targets, the outer casing ruptures, causing an abrupt drop in internal pressure that rapidly evaporates the liquid into toxic gas. Exposure to chlorine vapour causes severe physical harm:

Respiratory System Damage: Immediate irritation of airways and mucous membranes.

Pulmonary Oedema: Chemical burns that trigger fluid accumulation in the lungs, leading to asphyxiation.

Categorised as an asphyxiating agent alongside chloropicrine — a substance reportedly used by Russia in Ukraine — and phosgene, chlorine was among the earliest toxic agents deployed during the First World War (1914–1918). Because chlorine is accessible and inexpensive to weaponise, it remains a persistent threat. Delivery mechanisms include ground-released cylinders, artillery shells, aeroplanes, and drones, with air-dropped munitions identified as the preferred vector in Sudan.

This strategy mirrors tactics employed by the Bashar al-Assad regime during the Syrian civil war (2011–2024), where chlorine bombs were regularly dropped from helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft onto urban targets.

Although chlorine gas can prove lethal at high concentrations without immediate medical intervention, its tendency to dissipate quickly in elevated temperatures reduces its direct mortality rate. Nevertheless, military forces deploy chlorine in combination with conventional high explosives to gain distinct tactical advantages:

Triggering widespread panic among civilian populations and enemy troops.

Flushing defenders out of fortified cover into open areas vulnerable to conventional weapons.

Overwhelming local healthcare facilities and emergency response teams.

Applying psychologically devastating pressure while reducing chemical persistence to minimise detection.