Changes to Facebook, Instagram are key part of Meta’s $17B settlement with the states over harm to teens

Why the design terms matter more than the money

Even $17 billion, spread across a decade, amounts to only roughly 1% of Meta’s expected revenue over the same period. The company has told investors that the settlement will not change its financial guidance beyond a single quarterly expense.

More consequential, for Meta and the public, is the requirement to redesign Facebook and Instagram.

However, redesign without serious transparency and accountability can quickly become another form of marketing. Meta has promised safety changes before, including teen accounts and expanded parental controls. Verification of the redesign and its real-world impact over time are key.

That is where the settlement is both promising and incomplete. An independent auditor will review Meta’s compliance annually, but only for five years, against a 10-year agreement. And Meta has committed to the strongest behavioral terms, the daily time limit and the overnight block, for just five years. It will extend to 10 with stricter defaults only if YouTube and TikTok sign on.

Meta has also committed to establish an independent research foundation. And this might address one of the deepest problems in technology governance: Platforms hold the evidence of their own effects, while independent researchers have been locked out.

But the strength of these mechanisms will depend on details not yet public. Who selects the auditor? What information can the auditor access? Can researchers independently reproduce findings? What constitutes noncompliance, and what penalties follow if Meta complies with the letter of the agreement while redesigning the product around its edges? Finally, how does the research foundation escape capture by Meta?

Technology governance increasingly fails not at the level of rules but at the level of enforcement.

There is also something the settlement forecloses. Trials produce public records, but settlements end the process of producing a record of the evidence. The internal documents and testimony surfacing in Oakland, including evidence about Meta’s own research on young users and its lawyers’ handling of those findings, will now remain only partially visible. The states secured a significant legal resolution, but the public lost part of the record of how we got here.