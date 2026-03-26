Celestial wrath: Where did ancient Greeks think lightning came from?

In the mythology of ancient Greece and Rome, thunder and lightning strikes were the prime weapon of Zeus (the king of the gods, known to the Romans as Jupiter). Reminders of his power and wrath via lightning strikes were everywhere. The ancient Greek poet Hesiod, writing around 700 BCE, described Zeus hurling bolts of lightning and thunder at his divine enemies. Zeus also struck humans, such as the mythical King Salmoneus, as punishment for demanding his subjects worship him as a god. Surviving Greek and Roman statues depict Zeus hurling lightning bolts as his chief weapon of power.

For the Romans, Jupiter and the gods intervened dramatically in human affairs via lightning strikes. They were often a clear indication of divine displeasure. The father of Pompey, one of Rome’s most powerful Republican generals, was killed in 87 BCE by lightning while on a military campaign. According to Roman writer Plutarch, Pompey’s father was one of Rome’s most hated generals. For many at the time, the gods had dispensed justice.