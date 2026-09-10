Cardiac health: Study links lower iron-transport protein to heart disease

Longitudinal studies would be required to estimate the duration in years before which serotransferrin could help identify CAD, explained Biswas, former distinguished chief scientist and professor at CSIR-IGIB's department of integrative and functional biology.

The study linked reduced levels of serotransferrin with the inflammatory environment created due to damage in the inner lining of arteries, which triggers an immune response against accumulated fatty deposits.

According to Biswas, worsening ischaemia — local anaemia due to reduced blood flow caused by narrowed or blocked vessels — and tissue injury can increase troponin I, whereas inflammatory and metabolic stress may suppress serotransferrin expression or availability in CAD.

Further, levels of serotransferrin can reflect iron status in an individual. "In standard iron studies, transferrin saturation below 20% is commonly taken as evidence of iron deficiency, meaning less than 20% of transferrin's binding sites are occupied by iron," Biswas said.

Transferrin refers to the family of iron-binding proteins, while serotransferrin is a subtype found in blood serum and plasma.

"Serotransferrin is an iron-transport protein, so a lower level suggests reduced iron-binding and transport capacity. The protein may contribute to the functional iron deficiency component of CAD by limiting plasma iron transport, but the study did not quantify its contribution as a percentage," Biswas said.