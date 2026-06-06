Carbon footprint | War's green toll: Why peace is vital

The year 2025 was conspicuous by its record high in military spending of $2.63 trillion, representing a 2.5% increase in real terms, noted the Military Balance 2026 report by IISS. The top five nations — the United States, China, Russia, Germany, and India — accounted for over 60% of the world's total military budget. While the EU member states spent around €381 billion to €392 billion last year, about 2.1% of their total GDP, exceeding the 2% NATO guideline. Military spending now amounts to roughly 2.5% to 2.7% of global economic output, despite urgent warnings that military growth is directly jeopardising 1.5°C climate targets, and there exists a huge $4 trillion annual financing gap to meet the targets.

Global GHG emissions also reached a record high of 60.63 billion tonnes of tCO₂e in 2025, representing a 0.50% increase from 2024, with China leading at 17.4 billion tCO₂e, followed by the United States (7 Gt), India (4.22 Gt), Russia (3.2 Gt) and Indonesia (1.55 Gt), as per Climate TRACE. A 2024-25 study on ‘militarisation and emissions’ disclosed that for every 1% increase in the GDP share of military spending, total emissions rise by 0.9% to 2%, depending on how emission-intensive the country's economy is. As countries divert funding and innovation away from climate mitigation toward defence, the ‘dirtiness’ of an economy increases, reducing green patenting by 10% to 25%. In the case of NATO, if all 31 member states meet the 2% GDP spending target, it could result in the release of an additional 98 to 218 million tCO₂e annually.