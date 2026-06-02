Can Shocking Your Vagus Nerve Really Improve Your Health?

For centuries, the vagus nerve has chugged along in relative obscurity, but recently it has reached an almost mythical status among podcast hosts, social media influencers and others in the wellness ecosystem. Can’t sleep? Hit it with electricity. Stressed out? Keep zapping. Brain fog, inflammation, digestive issues? You guessed it.

“There are billions of web impressions and social media posts on the vagus nerve,” said Dr. Kevin Tracey, a neurosurgeon and president of the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health. “A lot of it is being driven by influencers who are saying, ‘Just do this to simulate your vagus nerve, and all the problems in your life will be solved.’”

Celebrities such as Kelly Ripa and health influencers including Andrew Huberman have extolled the benefits of vagal stimulation. Some of the advice is innocuous enough, such as humming or deep breathing techniques. But many influencers have gone further, endorsing devices worn around the neck or ears that transmit electrical pulses. Some forecasters say vagal stimulation will be a billion-dollar industry by 2030.

Some vagus nerve stimulators are real medical devices that have been approved by the federal government for a handful of conditions. But many of the gadgets that you might see online don’t actually work, Tracey said, and simply trade on the credibility of medical grade stimulators only available through surgery or by prescription.

In other words, vagus nerve stimulation is grounded by enough science to sound serious and surrounded by enough mystery to sound limitless, Tracey said.