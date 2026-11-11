Can Creatine Supplements Make Your Brain Stronger?

Healing the Brain



Creatine supplements have also been hypothesized as a way to help the brain when it is challenged by disease or injury.



There is evidence that people with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurological disorders have impaired energy metabolism in the brain, and supplementing with creatine could be a way to increase production. But clinical trials testing creatine supplementation in Huntington’s and Parkinson’s patients have been disappointing, not showing a benefit for people’s symptoms.



One recent study of 20 Alzheimer’s patients was more promising. It found that taking a large dose of creatine for two months increased brain levels by 11%. Participants also performed better on tests of cognition at the end of the study. But there was no placebo control, so the cognitive benefit could have been from a practice effect, wherein the participants performed better the second time they took the tests because they were familiar with them.



“I’m not saying that we improved their memory,” said Matthew Taylor, an associate professor of dietetics and nutrition at the University of Kansas Medical Center who led the research. “We saw associated effects, and it could be due to other things — I don’t want to rule that out. But it is compelling evidence that we should continue looking at this.”



That call for more research into how creatine supplementation affects the brain in various ways was echoed by other experts. “Large-scale trials and long-term outcomes are nil at this point,” Phillips said.



“The honest truth,” he added, is we have “done nowhere near the amount of science that’s needed to unpack this.”