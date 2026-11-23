In its arguments in the Rohingya case, Gambia relied on the high standard set by the court in its earlier cases: Taking into account the pattern of conduct, is genocidal intent the only inference that could reasonably be drawn from the acts in question?

The court concluded that it was. In meticulous detail, it examined the evidence before it and considered Myanmar’s arguments that it was possible to reasonably infer other intentions, namely counterinsurgency operations, forcible displacement and punishment.

The majority disagreed, ruling that executions of men and boys, mass rape, the killing of children, the destruction of villages and attacks on fleeing civilians, according to “credible” accounts, were not hallmarks of other intentions. The court’s conclusion is compelling, and the approach offered by the dissenters — that the majority has somehow lowered the court’s standard — is not persuasive.

In this case, the court found itself in a different situation from earlier Serbian and Croatian cases, when it could piggyback off prior factual findings by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia about culpability. Here, the court had to roll up its sleeves and address the evidence without the assistance of an earlier judicial ruling. That is what is different: The court had to assess the facts on its own, and it did so, very persuasively.

It was not intimidated by an apparent threat by the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to the effect that the court risked sanctions along the lines of those imposed by the United States on the International Criminal Court if it weakened the standard for proving genocide. If anyone has sought to weaken that standard it is the Trump administration, with its implausible claim that South Africa has somehow committed genocide against white farmers. The court has not weakened anything. It has done no more than apply its “only reasonable inference” standard to the facts of this case.

What might the Myanmar ruling mean for other cases? If the minority’s approach had prevailed, South Africa’s case against Israel would likely have hit a brick wall. This is because Israel argues that its actions in Gaza were intended as acts of counterterrorism, so the only reasonable inference could not be that its intention was to destroy a group. In the Rohingya case, the court swatted away Myanmar’s analogous argument of counterinsurgency. It ruled that the totality of the evidence in this case established genocidal intent as the only reasonable inference. South Africa will thus have the burden of meeting that same intent standard.

The court has shown itself to be robust and independent in the face of threats, and resolute in the exercise of its judicial function, interpreting and applying the 1948 convention to give real meaning to protections promised to individuals and groups. The court’s judgment gives Raphael Lemkin’s efforts practical effect. For it to have ruled otherwise would have consigned the genocide convention to irrelevance.