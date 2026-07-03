Campus equality | Beyond the ID: Fostering secular classrooms

The most consequential education reforms rarely introduce something new; instead, they protect an essential principle.
The Tamil Nadu government’s recent clarification that school identity cards will not carry caste details is a case in point. This was not a policy shift state schools have never routinely displayed caste on IDs. Rather, it countered sudden public anxieties that caste identifiers might bleed into everyday school life.
By keeping caste off ID cards while preserving community certificates for reservations and welfare, the government drew a vital constitutional line: the State must recognise caste where justice demands it, but schools need not display it where education does not.
This distinction is neither cosmetic nor merely bureaucratic. It goes to the heart of democratic education.
India’s constitutional vision is not caste-blind. The framers knew a society scarred by centuries of exclusion could not achieve equality by ignoring it.
Articles 15, 16, and 46 permit affirmative action precisely because historical discrimination requires targeted remedies. Community certificates exist because the State must identify disadvantaged groups to correct structural injustice. Recognition is indispensable for redistribution.
But constitutional morality demands something more. The State may recognise caste to deliver justice, but it shouldn't transform it into an everyday institutional identity. Public schools are where citizenship is first experienced, not just taught.
The classroom is one of the few spaces where children from diverse backgrounds meet on equal terms. Bureaucratic habits in these spaces silently answer a fundamental question: What does a school value about a child?
This is why the clarification matters. Education is not confined to textbooks; it is about shaping habits of mutual respect. Long before children understand politics, schools influence how they perceive difference and belonging. Every routine from morning assemblies to attendance registers and identity cards shapes the "hidden curriculum," transmitting values through institutional culture.
Educational psychology backs this up. Research on implicit bias shows that visible social markers unconsciously shape expectations, even among those who reject prejudice. Claude Steele’s work on stereotype threat proves that constant awareness of a marginalised identity dampens classroom participation and performance. While ID cards alone do not create discrimination, schools should not amplify inherited divisions when they serve no teaching purpose.
The impact extends to the economy. Education builds human capital, but it also creates social capital the trust and cooperation that help diverse societies thrive.
The OECD and World Bank have long emphasised that inclusive schools strengthen social cohesion and boost long-term economic productivity. Children who collaborate across social boundaries adapt better to interconnected modern workplaces. Conversely, classrooms that reinforce hierarchies breed social fragmentation.
This philosophy increasingly drives global policy. Finland’s schools minimise socio-economic markers to foster belonging. Canada stresses shared citizenship without erasing cultural diversity. Post-apartheid South Africa retained racial data to monitor inequality, yet rebuilt schools as shared civic spaces.
India’s history points the same way. Kerala's curriculum has long woven social reform into lessons, treating equality as a civic habit rather than just an ideal. The National Education Policy 2020 similarly pairs academic excellence with inclusion and ethical citizenship. Tamil Nadu’s rule aligns with this philosophy by separating bureaucratic necessity from educational purpose.
Yet, we must not romanticise this move. Dropping caste from an ID card does not dismantle its pervasive grip on society. Discrimination still thrives through surnames, neighbourhoods, and social networks. More fundamentally, educational inequality is driven by unequal access to quality schools, digital tools, and nutrition. A child denied a good education gains little from symbolic neutrality.
Nor should invisibility replace accountability. We still need accurate caste data to implement reservations effectively. Schools must still strengthen anti-discrimination safeguards, teacher sensitisation, and inclusive lessons.
Constitutional equality demands not the erasure of caste from public policy, but its progressive irrelevance in a child's life choices.
Ultimately, the importance of Tamil Nadu's clarification lies not in what appears or does not appear on a student's identity card. Its significance lies in the educational philosophy it reaffirms.
A democratic society must simultaneously recognise historical disadvantage for purposes of justice while resisting the unnecessary reproduction of inherited identities in spaces meant to cultivate equal citizenship.
These objectives are not contradictory; they are mutually reinforcing.
Schools cannot erase India's social history, nor should they attempt to.
But neither should they normalise distinctions that education is meant to transcend. The classroom is one of the few public institutions where the Constitution's promise of equality can be experienced before it is fully realised in society.
By reaffirming that a child's everyday educational identity need not be defined by caste, Tamil Nadu has not solved one of India's oldest social challenges. It has, however, reaffirmed an enduring constitutional aspiration: that education should prepare young Indians to inherit not the hierarchies of the past, but the equal citizenship envisioned for the future.
Identity is not defined by caste; Tamil Nadu has not solved an ancient social challenge but it has protected the future of equal citizenship.