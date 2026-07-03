Campus equality | Beyond the ID: Fostering secular classrooms

The Tamil Nadu government’s recent clarification that school identity cards will not carry caste details is a case in point. This was not a policy shift state schools have never routinely displayed caste on IDs. Rather, it countered sudden public anxieties that caste identifiers might bleed into everyday school life.

By keeping caste off ID cards while preserving community certificates for reservations and welfare, the government drew a vital constitutional line: the State must recognise caste where justice demands it, but schools need not display it where education does not.

This distinction is neither cosmetic nor merely bureaucratic. It goes to the heart of democratic education.

India’s constitutional vision is not caste-blind. The framers knew a society scarred by centuries of exclusion could not achieve equality by ignoring it.

Articles 15, 16, and 46 permit affirmative action precisely because historical discrimination requires targeted remedies. Community certificates exist because the State must identify disadvantaged groups to correct structural injustice. Recognition is indispensable for redistribution.

But constitutional morality demands something more. The State may recognise caste to deliver justice, but it shouldn't transform it into an everyday institutional identity. Public schools are where citizenship is first experienced, not just taught.