Calibrating threat: Don’t overestimate Russia either

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, the Kremlin has tried to make the world believe that the Russian economy is strong and that sanctions don’t work. The Swedish government disagrees, and has commissioned several studies by leading economists and intelligence services to uncover the truth behind Russia’s official statistics: The economy is more fragile than it appears.

Having an accurate picture of the state of the Russian economy is crucial. We can’t afford to underestimate Russia’s strength and its ability to harm Ukraine and NATO allies — by providing Iran with intelligence, for instance — but we must not overestimate it either.