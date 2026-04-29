By week’s end, Trump’s war will be plainly illegal

Whether you support or oppose this war — or, as Trump has called it, this “excursion” — time will be up. And it is the obligation of the federal courts to say so.

The resolution, often called the War Powers Act, was adopted during the Vietnam War. It applies when American troops are engaged in hostilities or in situations in which hostilities are impending — such as during this war with Iran.

Despite Trump’s saying, on Thursday, “Don’t rush me” regarding the war’s timeline, the Act requires that the President withdraw our military from participation in hostilities after 60 days unless Congress has declared war, has authorised a 60-day extension or is physically unable to meet as a result of an armed attack against the United States. The president can extend this by 30 days if he certifies to Congress in writing that an “unavoidable military necessity” regarding the safety of our armed forces requires it.