Buzzing threat: How rising carbon dioxide levels endanger larger bees

Our study examined how bees and hoverflies coped with varying CO₂ levels across 25 sites. This is the first time researchers have investigated how natural variations in CO₂ affect pollinators. While conducted in Pakistan, it directly applies to global pollinator networks. Crucially, we controlled for other environmental factors like altitude, temperature, humidity, and rainfall. Our results confirmed that smaller pollinators fared better in higher-CO₂ environments, whereas larger-bodied pollinators were significantly less abundant. We identified Xylocopa and Amegilla bees, two genera found in Australia, as particularly vulnerable. Meanwhile, smaller genera like Ceratina and Lasioglossum did well.

These findings are deeply concerning. Existing evidence shows large-bodied bees are already vulnerable to climate change because they retain more heat, struggle in dry conditions, and have higher metabolic demands. Yet, large bees are our most effective pollinators. They carry more pollen and fly longer distances, transporting genes to new places. Furthermore, many flowers have evolved to match specific pollinator body sizes. For instance, Melastoma flowers are most effectively pollinated by large Xylocopa bees, which use vibrations to release pollen.