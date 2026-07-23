Burning midnight: Japan’s sleepless leader ignites debate on work-life balance

Takaichi spent the holiday weekend rereading policy documents and clearing a backlog of thousands of emails, according to a social media post on Tuesday. She wrote that she eked out a “full five hours of sleep for the first time in ages” — better than the “zero to three hours” she said she is accustomed to. She added that she spent her limited free time ironing undergarments, sewing fraying skirts and reinforcing loose jacket buttons.

With her comments, Takaichi seemed eager to present herself as a down-to-earth leader working non-stop for citizens. Instead, her post, which has been viewed more than 31 million times, set off a national debate about work-life balance and the hazards of sleep deprivation.

Toru Kunishige, an opposition lawmaker, warned that a prolonged lack of sleep “impairs judgment — much like a state of intoxication — and could pose a risk to national crisis management.”