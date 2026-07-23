Burning midnight: Japan’s sleepless leader ignites debate on work-life balance

Javier C Hernandez & Hisako Ueno
Monday was Sea Day in Japan, a public holiday when many people escape the summer heat by swimming, surfing and lounging at the beach. But not Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Takaichi spent the holiday weekend rereading policy documents and clearing a backlog of thousands of emails, according to a social media post on Tuesday. She wrote that she eked out a “full five hours of sleep for the first time in ages” — better than the “zero to three hours” she said she is accustomed to. She added that she spent her limited free time ironing undergarments, sewing fraying skirts and reinforcing loose jacket buttons.
With her comments, Takaichi seemed eager to present herself as a down-to-earth leader working non-stop for citizens. Instead, her post, which has been viewed more than 31 million times, set off a national debate about work-life balance and the hazards of sleep deprivation.
Toru Kunishige, an opposition lawmaker, warned that a prolonged lack of sleep “impairs judgment — much like a state of intoxication — and could pose a risk to national crisis management.”
Hiroyuki Konishi, another parliamentary critic, called for her resignation, saying: “The prime minister’s actual job is to set policy directions and issue instructions, not to pore over every last detail of a document.” Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of a populist conservative party, described her as hardworking but added that “resting is also a job.”
Takaichi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Some argued that Takaichi, the first woman to serve as Japan’s prime minister, should be given more support. While previous leaders often relied on their wives for domestic support, Takaichi appeared to be tackling house duties alone, according to Yoko Iwama, a professor at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo.
“Establishing a support system that allows a Japanese prime minister to focus entirely on their duties — without having to handle household chores personally — would contribute to women’s advancement in society,” Iwama wrote in the Nikkei newspaper.
Takaichi has been in overdrive to get her legislative priorities passed before parliament breaks for the summer on Saturday. She is also grappling with economic troubles — the yen has hit a 39-year low — and a recent dip in popularity, though her approval ratings remain relatively high.
In her post, Takaichi said that since early July, she had been holed up on weekends “poring over thick stacks of documents.” She shared personal details too, saying she was “terrible at ironing and it takes forever.” But, she added, after her holiday ironing session, she “secured enough handkerchiefs and undergarments to last until the end of the session.”
“I can dive back in and give it my all starting tomorrow!” she wrote.
Since entering politics in the 1990s, Takaichi has made her work ethic central to her identity. Upon taking office last year, she promised to “work, work, work, work and work.” Her habits previously drew scrutiny in November after she summoned aides at 3 am, later explaining her home fax machine had broken.