Burnham is walking a fine line

Youth mobility, migration, food exports and emissions are all important issues. But the broader discussion is increasingly about the politics around Brexit rather than the rights and wrongs of Brexit itself.

The UK is not going to rejoin the EU in the near future. Burnham even said when standing in the Makerfield byelection that first and foremost he wants to sort the consequences of Brexit rather than necessarily the outcome.

Now Burnham is increasingly focused on the claim that Brexit hasn’t worked for British voters – without saying it was completely wrong. He may understand that aiming to reverse Brexit in a binary way could simply open up new problems. It could even finish his premiership in the same way that it ended the tenures of multiple prime ministers before him.

In contrast, however, Burnham understands that he has the political capital to discuss the downsides of Brexit. For now, at least, he can do this in a way that is unlikely to result in much political damage to his government. While not completely without risk, he has calculated that the benefits of discussing Brexit outweigh any costs.