Bots in the brain: Why I’m staying away from AI chatbots

What can we do? As with any other potentially dangerous consumer product, we need safety standards. To start, we need stricter rules about social media for children. Apps that use infinite scrolling, autoplay videos, in-game gambling and other techniques that manipulate intermittent reinforcement should be prohibited for children and teens — or at the very least, those features should be disabled for them or put under parental control. Last month, Britain joined Australia in declaring a ban on a range of social media platforms for kids under 16, which is expected to take effect early next year. China has gone even further, and has recently issued new rules barring service providers from offering AI virtual companions to minors.

US regulators need to catch up and figure out which measures will best reduce harm. They should address the growing concern that simulating human relationships without limits makes chatbots particularly addictive. Pat Pataranutaporn, an assistant professor of media arts and sciences at M.I.T., worries about the future of AI “Because AI can generate almost anything — media, text, video, virtual humans, different modalities — it can become the entire universe that consumes you,” he said.

One potential solution is to ban chatbots that cross contexts, such as a therapy bot that goes beyond the bounds of a human therapist, by engaging romantically with its user. A math teacher chatbot would be similarly restricted to math and could be used only during school or homework hours.

Interfaces that give the impression that chatbots are human and actively thinking, like the “…” that appears on phones when someone else is writing a reply, could be prohibited or highly limited. We need to be creative to maximize benefit, while reducing risk.

In the meantime, to protect my own brain, I will avoid AI chatbots that don’t have guardrails and boundaries. And I would recommend that others, especially parents making decisions for their children, do the same.