Botched justice: She woke up during her own execution

Agony of a surviving soul

It is easy to articulate what is bad about physical pain. We consciously experience pain, and it is a negative experience. Put simply, pain hurts.

The same is not true of death. While dying can involve pain, we do not suffer from death itself, because when it comes, we are no longer around to experience it.

Some philosophers argue that it’s this feature – the deprivation of experience – that distinguishes what is bad about death from what is bad about pain. Death is a punishment not because we suffer from it, but because it deprives us of all the good things about living.

In Pike’s case, however, what she experienced was not the deprivation of death, but rather the physical suffering associated with the administration of the drugs, and whatever medical complications may follow. These may include brain injury.

If she survives this botched execution, she may face returning to death row, with the prospect of a rescheduled execution ahead of her.

To accept death as an appropriate punishment for some crimes does not automatically mean we should also accept the infliction of physical suffering.

Even states that permit capital punishment typically reject punishments such as whipping or physical mutilation. They also reject execution methods that involve significant suffering beyond the death itself, such as burning prisoners at the stake.

Whatever our view on whether death can be an appropriate punishment, the suffering involved with botched executions should give us pause.