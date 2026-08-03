Booming Capex: Big tech’s AI spending keeps rising; so do jitters

On Thursday, Amazon said its capital expenditures totalled $53 billion in the second quarter, up 69% from a year earlier, as it built AI data centres and other infrastructure. It joined a parade of other big tech companies, with Meta on Wednesday reporting that its costs had risen 55% from last year, while Microsoft said its capital expenditures had soared 69%. Last week, Google also disclosed that its costs had jumped and said it would boost its spending further.

These numbers are only set to skyrocket. Across this year and next, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft are expected to spend a staggering $1.5 trillion building data centres and stuffing them with advanced chips, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by FactSet.