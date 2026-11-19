Pattinson’s career

Pattinson’s acting credentials make him one of the most established actors to take on the role. Since the Twilight saga (2008-2012), he has grown to be among the more versatile actors of his generation, with a penchant for challenging, often downright strange roles.

From the psychological intensity of Good Time (2017) to Robert Eggers’s claustrophobic gothic The Lighthouse (2018), the characters he has played are anything but straightforward leading men. Even when turning to action, his Batman (2022) was unexpectedly brooding and introspective.

There is certainly scope with his casting to extend the darker vision of Bond first introduced by Dalton and subsequently developed by Craig.

Visually, too, Pattinson seems almost a composite of previous Bonds. Declared the world’s most handsome man in 2020, Pattinson has the chiselled good looks of Brosnan. Although he might not have Connery’s physique, the intense training he underwent for Batman suggests that he could manage the demanding physical aspects of the role. This, however, may be more challenging, given that Pattinson, at 40, is already ten years older than former producer Barbara Broccoli had anticipated the next Bond would be in 2024.