What changed?

Did new evidence emerge? Did the Board's assessment of his conduct change? Did the national security concerns disappear? Or did the commercial and strategic consequences of losing one of the world's most influential technology leaders become too difficult to contemplate?

We do not have all the answers. And that is precisely the problem.

A Board has two fundamental responsibilities: appoint, evaluate and, if necessary, remove the CEO; and protect the long-term interests of the institution and its shareholders.

It cannot discharge the first responsibility without credibility in the second.

Unanimity on two diametrically opposite decisions does not demonstrate sound governance. It raises questions about the quality of the decision-making process. There are two extremes that corporate governance must avoid.

Board dictatorship: Directors become so powerful that they can remove a founder or CEO without adequately considering the consequences or explaining their reasoning.

Founder dictatorship: A successful founder becomes so powerful that the Board is reduced to a rubber stamp.

Neither is good governance. But there is a much larger dimension to this particular episode. Nvidia is no longer just a successful semiconductor company. It has become a foundational pillar of the global AI ecosystem. Its technology is influencing how economies, businesses, governments and even national security strategies will evolve.