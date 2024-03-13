Blue-eyed boys

NEW DELHI: A virtuoso performance from a young and inexperienced Indian team ruthlessly exposed the multitude of shortcomings of England’s hitherto infallible ‘Bazball’ phenomenon in the recently concluded five-match Test series that the Rohit Sharma-led side won 4-1. That Team India recovered quickly in the aftermath of a chastening defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad speaks volumes about the quality and confidence percolating through the current Test squad.

Considering that it managed to accomplish such a flattering scoreline in the absence of stellar names, who were either injured or opted out, having to attend to personal matters, makes the feat all the more laudable. Shorn of two genuine match-winners in Virat Kohli and Mohammad Shami, the Indian selectors and the team management deserve plaudits for adopting a courageous and refreshing approach in handing out opportunities to new blood such as Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Akash Deep. To the trio’s credit, they acquitted themselves exceedingly well, repaying the selectors’ faith in them, and were unfazed in facing an opponent that hadn’t lost a series in more than a year. On the strength of this morale-boosting triumph, Team India surged to the summit of rankings across all three formats which augurs well ahead of the World T20 in June.

Old warhorse R Ashwin, in particular, will have fond memories as he achieved the personal milestone of featuring in 100 Tests and breaching the 500-wicket mark. His commitment to the team’s cause needs no reinforcement as he had to rush back home in the middle of the third Test to attend to a medical emergency and flew back just as quickly to take part in the match on the last day after having his fears assuaged.

And what of the irresistible Jasprit Bumrah. How many encomiums can be heaped on the pace-bowling marvel as it was his incredible spell of reverse swing that went a long way towards enabling the host to win the crucial second Test and get its confidence restored. On the batting front, southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal went on a run-scoring spree, compiling more than 700 runs in the series, and garnered the Player of the Series award with his scintillating stroke play that demoralised the English battery of fast bowlers, spearheaded by the peerless James Anderson.

All this is a worthy and accurate reflection of the considerable amount of ‘pink’ that the health of Indian cricket is currently tinged with. The only thing that is conspicuous by its worrying absence is a global trophy that has been continually eluding Team India since 2013. The global cricketing audience will now turn their collective thoughts away from the packed international calendar with the time being ripe for IPL to solely be in the spotlight.

In the context of the IPL, the said league is always the bride and never the bridesmaid with the other leagues casting covetous glances at Indian cricket’s hot property. We can now afford to lavish our attention on the upcoming edition, beginning on March 22, jettisoning any concerns pertaining to Team India and lapping up oodles of entertainment offered to us on a platter for the next two months. Then, we can harbour hopes of 11 gentlemen making our nation proud by living the American dream when the next edition of the World T20 gets under way in the US and Caribbean in June.