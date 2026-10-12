Blind spots: Unseen climate tipping points demand focus

These climate systems are known as tipping elements, and research into them has expanded rapidly. But it has not expanded evenly.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, my colleagues and I examined 20,736 scientific publications on 14 climate tipping elements published between 2000 and 2025. We aimed to determine where scientific attention has concentrated and whether systems with relatively low estimated warming thresholds tend to receive greater focus.

The Greenland Ice Sheet dominates the studies we analysed. It appeared in 4,141 publications – 20% of the entire dataset.

By contrast, abrupt thaw of permafrost in boreal forests just below the Arctic appeared in just 139 papers, or 0.7%. The North Atlantic subpolar gyre, a crucial ocean circulation south of Greenland, accounted for 649 papers, or 3.1%. Other vital tipping elements, including Barents Sea winter ice and the East Antarctic subglacial basins, also had comparatively little research.

Unequal publication numbers are not, by themselves, surprising. Some parts of the climate system have been observed for longer, are easier to measure or model, or sit within larger and better-established scientific fields.