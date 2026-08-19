Bibi's legacy: Could Israeli election curb settler violence?

The Gaza Strip has faded somewhat from global consciousness but remains in desperate shape with no clear path forward. Meanwhile, the West Bank endures brutal attacks by settlers that create a widening chasm between Israel and the rest of the world. All this is Netanyahu’s legacy.

Finally, polls suggest a chance that his malignant reign may end with October’s election.

The question hanging over the region is whether his exit will bring real change. The answer I hear from experts is: Yes, maybe to a degree. Do not expect a Palestinian state or a complete transformation, but the worst excesses and brutality might be reined in.