Beyond the leaks: NEET's real crisis is manufactured scarcity

Protests and public dissent

When students took to the streets under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party wearing the very slur thrown at them the official response was to dismiss their movement as "political". Politics, however, is the legitimate mechanism through which citizens question state authority. Labelling student protests as political manoeuvres shifts the narrative away from institutional failure and onto public dissent.

The demonstration on July 20, where police disrupted a march to Parliament, underscored this friction. Over 60 protesters were injured, around 70 were detained, and 118 police personnel were reported hurt. Unidentified officers in plainclothes and the use of lathis raised serious questions about public order management. When footage reached the Supreme Court, the Bench declined to view it. Yet, procedural arguments do not erase the fundamental accountability owed to students.

The cost of the crisis

The human cost of this high-stakes pressure cooker continues to climb. In 2024, the National Crime Records Bureau recorded 14,488 student suicides accounting for 8.5% of all suicides in the country. Since 2021, over 90 candidate deaths have been linked to NEET pressures, particularly in coaching hubs like Kota. These are not isolated incidents; they are systemic symptoms of an unforgiving apparatus.

The operational vulnerability of centralised testing is equally evident. From the Supreme Court cancelling the AIPMT in 2015 over a Bluetooth cheating racket to paper leaks in Hazaribagh in 2024, central exams have repeatedly broken down. Beyond NEET, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has faced scoring anomalies in JEE Main, UGC-NET cancellations, and CUET disruptions.

This is a structural design flaw. Federal systems distribute authority to manage risk. Centralising admissions for a vast population into a single exam run by one agency creates a single point of failure where one flaw impacts millions simultaneously. Critics of the National Education Policy have long pointed out that such hyper-centralisation disregards state-level educational realities and strains the balance envisioned under Article 246 of the Constitution.