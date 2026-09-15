Beyond the hop: Raygun turns Olympic flop into stardom

Less conventionally, millions will recall the performance of Australian breaking athlete B-girl Rachael Gunn – aka Raygun – that reverberated wildly across the globe for long afterwards.

Recognising that she could not match her rivals in athleticism, Gunn devised a breaking aesthetic based on Australiana. Dressed in an Australian tracksuit, she executed kangaroo hops, uncoordinated rolls, and sprinkler-like arm movements, trying to impress the judges with creativity rather than power moves. The calculation failed comprehensively: she lost all three of her round-robin battles without scoring a single point.

Although an Olympic judge praised elements of her performance, the backlash that followed was overwhelming.

That dramatic fallout forms the core of a new Netflix documentary, Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly, directed by US filmmakers Chapman Way and Maclain Way. Given the exhaustive media coverage, including a 2025 ABC Inside Story special, viewers may well ask whether there is truly anything new left to explore about Australia’s most polarising athlete.

Gunn was criticised and mocked in a digital tidal wave of legacy news stories, meme-rich social media, and barbed observations by celebrities including Snoop Dogg and Adele. She became comic fodder for US late-night talk shows. Some in the Australian break scene even felt she had satirised them.

Worse, false accusations started to spread of Gunn conspiring with her breaker husband/coach Samuel Free (and others) to rig her selection for Paris. The rumour led to a Change.org petition, which was later withdrawn.