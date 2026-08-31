Beyond Spectacle: Will tech from the robot Olympics assist humans?

Half of the events are direct copies of the human Olympics and Paralympics: track and field, weightlifting, football and boxing. Just as in the human games, the crowd-pleaser was the 100m sprint. This year, two robots beat Usain Bolt’s world record of 9.58 seconds, with the fastest clocking 9.39 seconds.

A similar narrative played out in the 400m, where one robot finished in 39.7 seconds — well clear of the current men’s world record of 43.03 seconds and the women’s record of 47.60 seconds.

Impressive as these athletic feats are, the remaining 25 non-sporting events paint a far more compelling picture. This list is particularly telling about how humanoid robotics is developing, or how manufacturers hope it will evolve.

The non-sporting lineup includes book sorting, garden management, bricklaying and perhaps the most intriguing event: tweezer bean picking. These skills are based on practical, real-world scenarios outside the sporting arena, which is what makes these games so interesting.

For a humanoid robot to reliably complete a complex task, it must first see the objects it needs to interact with. This alone is a major hurdle; lighting conditions that do not trouble humans remain difficult for robots.

If a robot sees the object it needs to handle, it must then work out how to pick it up, which involves judging both large and small forces. Again, this is very challenging. It then needs to figure out where and how to move the object, place it down and plan its next move. Executing this sequence accurately every time is tough, as each step is difficult in its own right.