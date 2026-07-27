Beyond Prasdhan's exit: Anger, hope & NEET admit cards

Yet to view the CJP movement only through the lens of a single resignation would be to misunderstand its deeper significance. The real achievement of the movement lies not in the fall of one minister, but in demonstrating that organised, peaceful and persistent democratic action can still influence those in power.

The protest site at Jantar Mantar was a meeting ground of aspirations and anxieties. Students who had invested years preparing for competitive examinations sat alongside parents who had exhausted their savings on coaching fees. Volunteers distributed food and water, while youth held handwritten placards demanding not privilege, but fairness.

There was anger, disappointment and exhaustion, but there was also hope — a belief that democracy still responds when citizens refuse to remain silent. The movement's endurance became its greatest strength. Governments often expect public outrage to fade within days. Instead, the CJP protest continued for weeks despite uncertainty and police action.