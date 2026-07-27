Beyond Prasdhan's exit: Anger, hope & NEET admit cards

When the history of contemporary student movements in India is written, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest will occupy a significant place. What began as a youth-led mobilisation over the NEET paper leak and examination irregularities evolved into a nationwide movement demanding accountability, educational justice and democratic responsiveness. After weeks of sustained protests, the Union Government accepted the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan — a rare instance in recent years of a mass public movement compelling ministerial accountability.
Yet to view the CJP movement only through the lens of a single resignation would be to misunderstand its deeper significance. The real achievement of the movement lies not in the fall of one minister, but in demonstrating that organised, peaceful and persistent democratic action can still influence those in power.
The protest site at Jantar Mantar was a meeting ground of aspirations and anxieties. Students who had invested years preparing for competitive examinations sat alongside parents who had exhausted their savings on coaching fees. Volunteers distributed food and water, while youth held handwritten placards demanding not privilege, but fairness.
There was anger, disappointment and exhaustion, but there was also hope — a belief that democracy still responds when citizens refuse to remain silent. The movement's endurance became its greatest strength. Governments often expect public outrage to fade within days. Instead, the CJP protest continued for weeks despite uncertainty and police action.
Every passing day increased political pressure. The movement expanded beyond the issue of a single examination and came to represent the frustration of an entire generation confronting repeated examination irregularities, shrinking employment opportunities and declining institutional trust.
One of the defining features of the protest was the response of the police. Reports and images from Delhi showed protesters being stopped, detained and confronted during peaceful demonstrations. Such scenes raise uncomfortable questions about the shrinking democratic space available to citizens exercising their constitutional right to protest.
Democracies are strengthened when governments engage with dissent, not when dissent is treated primarily as a law-and-order problem. While maintaining public order is a legitimate state responsibility, allegations of excessive force deserve transparent scrutiny and accountability.
The resignation of the Education Minister undoubtedly represents an important political moment. Under the present government, ministerial resignations following sustained public mobilisation have been uncommon, making this outcome particularly significant. But no movement seeking justice should conclude with symbolic accountability alone.
Ministers can resign, but institutions remain. Unless there is comprehensive reform of the examination system, stronger safeguards against paper leaks, greater transparency and institutional accountability, the structural problems that produced this crisis will persist. The movement itself recognised this reality by continuing to demand broader reforms even after the resignation.
The roots of this struggle extend well beyond the recent controversy. In 2017, Anitha, a young Dalit student from Tamil Nadu, died after being unable to secure admission to medical college under the newly introduced NEET regime despite excelling in her State Board examinations. Her death transformed the debate around NEET from a technical question of admissions into a moral and political question of educational justice.
For many students across India, particularly those from rural, government-school and socially marginalised backgrounds, Anitha became the enduring symbol of a system that often rewards privilege over unequal starting points. The continuing opposition to NEET from states such as Tamil Nadu reflects another important constitutional debate — that of federalism. Several state governments have consistently argued that a centrally designed examination cannot adequately account for India's educational diversity. They contend that admissions policy should respect regional educational systems and long-standing commitments to social justice.
The CJP protest also demonstrated how leadership rooted in participation can sustain a movement. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, played a central role in transforming an online satirical initiative into one of the country's most visible youth movements. His insistence that the struggle was about systemic change rather than individual personalities helped keep the focus on institutional accountability.
The movement also received significant support from political leaders who chose to stand with the protesters rather than merely comment from afar. Chandrashekhar Azad's participation helped amplify the movement nationally. His intervention reflected an important democratic principle: elected representatives strengthen public institutions when they stand with citizens seeking accountability through peaceful means.
Equally remarkable was the movement's emotional character. The CJP protest was not driven by professional political activists alone; it was sustained by students carrying admit cards, parents carrying photographs of their children, and young people carrying years of disappointment. Many had experienced repeated examination disruptions, uncertainty about their future and the psychological burden of preparing for highly competitive examinations under an increasingly contested system. Their presence transformed statistics into human stories.
The movement challenged conventional assumptions about young Indians, who are too often portrayed as politically disengaged or interested only in digital activism. Social media became a tool for mobilisation, but the movement's real strength lay on the streets, where thousands chose sustained physical presence over symbolic online solidarity.
The larger lesson of the CJP protest is therefore not confined to NEET alone. It reminds us that democratic accountability remains possible when citizens organise collectively, peacefully and persistently. Governments must rebuild public confidence in the examination system through meaningful institutional reform, robust safeguards against malpractice, transparent investigations and constructive dialogue with states that have consistently raised concerns.
The greatest achievement of the Cockroach Janta Party protest was not that it brought about a resignation, but that it reminded a generation of young Indians that democracy is sustained by citizens who refuse to surrender their right to question, organise and resist.
Akhilesh Kumar is a PhD Research Scholar at Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and an independent writer