Beyond pledges: Make Paris climate targets binding now

When in 1990 temperatures of about +0.35°C to +0.45°C above the mid-20th-century baseline were recorded, marking the warmest year up to that point in history, the quantum of atmospheric greenhouse gases (GHGs) jumped to about 32.6 gigatons (Gt) of CO2 equivalent. In response, 178 countries at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992 formulated the first global treaty, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), along with a resolution to hold annual climate talks (COPs) for stocktaking.

Subsequently, the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, designed as the first major global legal instrument to reduce GHGs, fell short of delivering desired outcomes. This was largely due to its common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) clause, which placed the burden of emission cuts on the industrialised world for its historical debt, while emerging economies had no mandatory targets. The US, a major polluter at that time, dropped out in 2001 after declaring the Protocol unfair and harmful to its economy. Many developed countries considered the agreement outdated since it did not cover the contributions of large emitters like the US and China, who share more than half the world's available carbon space.

As overall global emissions kept rising by 32% between 1990 and 2010, the world attempted a course correction by moving to the consensus-based Paris Agreement in 2015. This made 195 signatory countries liable to submit 5-year nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to restrict global temperature rise well below 2°C, and ultimately to 1.5°C. However, COP 30 in 2025, held a decade after the Paris Agreement, was not able to deliver a time-bound fossil-fuel phase-out agreement due to resistance from oil-producing and developing economies.