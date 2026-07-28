Beyond NEET: Career choice and survival battles

Conversation 3: A special-needs educator once sought my advice about her son's future. I suggested plumbing or electrical work — skills that could make him independent. She dismissed the idea immediately. "Those professions will get him nowhere." I replied, "The plumbing contractor who built my school's plumbing system is richer than I am,” as she stared at me in disbelief. That conversation taught me how easily we confuse educational qualifications with prosperity and prosperity with dignity.

Conversation 4: As the head of a school, I tell students that life is more important than examinations. I believe in excellence, discipline and joyful hard work — but not fear, as the teacher. I tell parents that childhood should not become a twelve-year preparation for one examination. Some agree. Others move their children to schools that promise greater pressure. They love their children no less; they simply believe pressure prepares them for life. That taught me that schools are not creating the pressure. They are responding to it.