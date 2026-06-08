Beyond anthropos: Pope Leo’s AI vision and its limits

Pope Leo XIV deserves great credit for making AI the topic of his first encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas. The world is dangerously unprepared for the social and economic transformation that AI is bringing. Leo’s call for more thought and action about AI deserves to be heard by policymakers and the public, religious or secular, everywhere.
Leo rightly notes that AI represents a transformation comparable in scale to the Industrial Revolution—and that, as with industrialisation, whether the technology proves beneficial or harmful will depend on how it is used. He is also right that the “invisible hand” of the market cannot be relied upon to direct AI toward the common good, and that regulation is urgently needed.
The encyclical is clear-eyed about the limits of techno-utopianism. The promise that AI will free humanity from drudgery and usher in an era of leisure was made about mechanisation, automation, and the internet. Each time, the benefits flowed disproportionately to those who already had wealth and power, while many were made worse off. That will happen again, unless governments can be persuaded to take strong action before it is too late.
Nowhere is this more urgent than on the question of employment. Magnifica Humanitas devotes substantial attention to the disruption to work that AI is already causing and is likely to cause on a far greater scale in the coming years.
Leo insists that work is not merely a source of income but a fundamental expression of human dignity — “a normal path toward maturity, development and personal fulfilment.” A society in which AI concentrates productivity gains among a small elite while consigning large numbers of people to “forced inactivity” may, in a narrow sense, be more efficient, but it will not be a better society, nor will it have higher overall well-being.
We should not expect a gradual, manageable transition. The speed and breadth of AI’s displacement of human workers are likely to be without historical precedent, affecting white-collar and blue-collar occupations alike: radiologists and lawyers, teachers and writers, factory workers and truck drivers.
The techno-optimists assure us that new technologies always create new jobs. But that historical pattern may not hold when the technology in question can perform cognitive as well as physical tasks across virtually every domain. Leo’s call for governments to support retraining, to protect workers in times of crisis, and to ensure that AI’s benefits are equitably distributed is well-intentioned. But is it sufficient?
Retraining programs, however well designed, cannot absorb millions of displaced workers if the jobs they are being trained for are themselves being automated. The link between work and income needs to be rethought, whether through a universal basic income, a substantial reduction in working hours, or some other mechanism. The question of how to distribute the gains of AI productivity fairly and humanely should be addressed now, not in some indefinite future.
Even beyond that, however, there is the question of what will replace the role that work plays, for many, in providing purpose and in building social connections beyond families and local communities. It would be wonderful if people found satisfaction in voluntary work on behalf of those who are worse off, or to protect our fragile natural environment, but they seem equally likely to overcome boredom in ways that are less satisfying and less socially beneficial.
Here, Leo’s vision of community and solidarity could have more to offer. The encyclical does recognise work as “a primary good for families and for society,” but does not pursue the question of what might replace it in a world where, for a substantial share of the adult population, work as we currently conceive it is simply not available.
When the encyclical touches on the difficult question of the moral status of AI itself, it disappoints. Leo states flatly that AI systems “do not undergo experiences.” That may be true today, but it could cease to be true of future AI models.
Even as a statement about current AI systems, Leo’s certainty is not warranted. Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, said in February, “We don’t know if the models are conscious.” If Amodei and his colleagues, who produced Claude, one of the leading AI systems, don’t know that, it is unlikely that Leo does.
This has practical implications. The encyclical’s framework rests on a conception of human dignity that reflects a specifically anthropocentric ethics. If AI systems do one day demonstrate consciousness, then an ethics built solely around human dignity will prove inadequate, in the same way that an ethics built solely around the interests of one nation, or one race, has always proved inadequate when extended moral consideration was required.
The same anthropocentrism that limits the encyclical’s treatment of AI has a long history in Catholic moral thought. It led Thomas Aquinas, the most influential Catholic theologian of the past millennium, to deny that we have any duties to nonhuman animals. Although Pope Francis broke with that tradition, in the encyclical Laudato Si’, Leo appears to have reverted to it in Magnifica Humanitas. He calls for the vulnerable to be included, yet does not mention — not once, in 42,000 words — the billions of nonhuman animals whose lives and deaths are already being affected by the role AI is playing in the factory farms that inflict suffering on a barely comprehensible scale.
The encyclical offers a vision of technology directed toward human flourishing. That vision needs to be extended to include the interests of every sentient being, human and nonhuman, biological or possibly artificial. One hopes that Leo’s first encyclical spurs a conversation that we urgently need to have.
Peter Singer is Professor in Medical Ethics at the Centre for Biomedical Ethics, National University of Singapore
Project Syndicate