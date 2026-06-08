Beyond anthropos: Pope Leo’s AI vision and its limits

Leo rightly notes that AI represents a transformation comparable in scale to the Industrial Revolution—and that, as with industrialisation, whether the technology proves beneficial or harmful will depend on how it is used. He is also right that the “invisible hand” of the market cannot be relied upon to direct AI toward the common good, and that regulation is urgently needed.

The encyclical is clear-eyed about the limits of techno-utopianism. The promise that AI will free humanity from drudgery and usher in an era of leisure was made about mechanisation, automation, and the internet. Each time, the benefits flowed disproportionately to those who already had wealth and power, while many were made worse off. That will happen again, unless governments can be persuaded to take strong action before it is too late.