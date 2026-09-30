Bestseller Scandal: It was up for a French Prize, then someone ran an AI check

Orélien’s French publisher said he began writing the novel in 2017 and finished a draft in 2019 – long before generative AI was commercially available. Orélien, who is Black, said he had been the victim of “numerous racist attacks” and is “currently compiling a dossier with [his] publishers in France and Quebec to prove [his] claims”.

Samuel Fitoussi, a columnist for conservative daily Le Figaro and author of Woke Fiction, later admitted to being part of the group project behind the anonymous X account. However, he denied any political motivation.

The controversy deepened when Quebec newspaper La Presse published allegations of past plagiarism against Orélien involving opinion pieces written between 2012 and 2013.

A subsequent investigation by Radio-Canada revealed that at least five of his earlier columns contained passages copied directly from other writers.

La Presse also found that Orélien’s short story Où va le monde, which won an award in 2012, had “at least four identical sentences” to Louis Pauwels’ 1960 book, Le matin des magiciens. Orélien was contacted by La Presse, but didn’t respond.