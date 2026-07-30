Berlin pride: Who inspires Europe's new Jihadists?

The ‘new Jihadis’

In early August 2024, three Austrian youths allegedly sought to target “Swifties”, the fans of the American singer Taylor Swift, before her concert in Vienna in early August. The Austrian plotters had specifically declared their allegiance to ISIS.

The plotters of the Swift concert attack included two Austrians, one with North Macedonian roots and the other with Turkish roots, both second-generation Muslims. The attacker behind the Pride parade in Berlin had a similar background – he was born in Germany to Lebanese Muslim parents.

This trend supports an argument made by Olivier Roy in a 2017 Guardian article titled “Who Are the New Jihadis?” He argues that there are two demographics that usually join ISIS to conduct attacks in the West: second-generation European Muslims (often recruiting their brothers and sisters), and European converts.

According to Roy, the children of Muslim immigrants born in European states typically live a secular life. They grow up in not-so-religious households, and may go to nightclubs and consume alcohol and drugs. Those from poorer socioeconomic backgrounds may end up involved in petty crime.

At some point – often if they are incarcerated – they became “born-again” Muslims, embracing not just faith, but a more austere, radical version than their parents. They tend to meet in smaller religious groups, rather than the large mosques frequented by their families.

It must be stressed that this is a small segment of “second-generation” European Muslims. What this trend reflects is that the children of immigrant families may engage in a generational revolt against their parents, seeking to prove that they are more devout than their parents.

ISIS had little appeal for first-generation immigrants, who usually sacrificed everything for their children to have a better life in Europe. There are also very few “third-generation” European recruits, as by this juncture they are either well integrated into their society or have found ways to reconcile both dimensions of their identity.