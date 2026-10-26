Beating the odds: How Netanyahu could cling to power

Netanyahu and his government were in power in the years leading up to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks and on the day itself, when Israel suffered the worst security lapse and the largest loss of life on a single day in the nation’s history. In the three years since, Israel has been in a state of perpetual war, fighting in Gaza without dislodging Hamas and in Lebanon without eliminating its foe, Hezbollah, while going multiple rounds with Iran.

All of this has taken a toll on Israelis who have served hundreds of days in reserve units, spent countless hours inside bomb shelters as Iranian and Houthi missiles and Hezbollah rockets rained down on Israeli cities.

It seems as if voters would be more than ready to turn against the man who has presided over all of this. Yet polls consistently show Netanyahu with an immovable base of core supporters, and the parties that make up his coalition are running neck and neck with the four Jewish opposition parties. If the election results in a deadlock, which appears most likely, Netanyahu could continue as prime minister in a transitional government.

Netanyahu’s political resilience is based in part on the following he has cultivated, similar to President Trump’s bottomless support with his MAGA core, but also on his cleverly crafted narrative of growing Israeli triumphs that appeals to a large segment of Israelis.

His message is not one of three years of unresolved wars and growing challenges. It is that Israel has won — and is on the way to even greater victories. In the picture he paints, Israel now controls a majority of Gaza with the consent of the international community; drove Hezbollah from southern Lebanon; contributed to the downfall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, denying Iran its land bridge across the Levant; and most importantly, acted in concert with the US to destroy Iranian nuclear sites and kill Iran’s top leadership. All unprecedented achievements that few thought possible and that only he could pull off!