Battle ready: Silicon Valley bet on war. It's paying off

Silicon Valley made risky bets in recent years on developing defence-related technology and providing services to the US military establishment. Now those bets are paying off. From behemoths providing data systems to smaller companies offering novel weapons, tech firms such as Google, Palantir and OpenAI have found themselves at the heart of the US war effort.

Their central role amounts to an “I told you so” moment. For years, the tech industry’s efforts on defence-related offerings faced scepticism and opposition, with no clear or immediate business rewards. Many Silicon Valley engineers opposed the use of powerful technologies for killing, battles and other military purposes — concerns that persist. Despite those fears, venture capital firms have poured billions of dollars since the 2010s into startups building drones, lasers and other military systems. In January, Andreessen Horowitz, which was founded by entrepreneurs Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, closed a new, almost $1.2 billion fund to invest in defence technologies.

In recent years, defence tech startups often ploughed ahead with weapons prototypes before they had government contracts. At the same time, executives like Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir, and others started cultivating more ties with the government. President Joe Biden welcomed military technology, and Trump has further embraced it. Last year, Trump issued an executive order calling for the military to update its system so it could incorporate new tools faster. His domestic policy bill last year allocated $1 trillion to defence in 2026, including for technology offered by defence tech firms.