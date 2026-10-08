Battle for Israel: Now, another cockpit Israelis need to rush

Most entitled: Benjamin Netanyahu. The prime minister has real achievements to his name, above all, his willingness to confront Iran head-on rather than fight only its proxies. But he also thinks he can stay in office forever by assembling coalitions of the entitled, seeking legal impunity, dividing the country against itself, resisting calls for an independent commission of inquiry into Oct 7, blaming his own senior security and ministerial officers for the catastrophe, and taking credit for achievements against Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran and other foes that remain tenuous.

On the other side are the service Israelis, done with their regular army service but still in the reserves, who have spent hundreds of days in uniform and in combat, away from families. They are the spouses of those reservists, who have raised children, gone to work, kept up appearances of normality and prayed they won’t be left bereaved. They are the Israeli passengers who last week rushed the cockpit of the almost-hijacked Flydubai flight, unhesitatingly. They are the thousands of Israelis who have lost loved ones in this war. That includes Gadi Eisenkot, the former army chief of staff and leading opposition candidate, who spent 41 years in uniform and lost a son and two nephews in the fighting in Gaza.

“Ancient Israel’s political collapse was spawned by a dozen civil wars,” Amotz Asa-El, author of ‘The Jewish March of Folly,’ said, reminding me that the Roman Empire’s sacking of Jerusalem in 70 CE was preceded and facilitated by brutal Jewish factional infighting. Israelis are now waking up to the fact that they run the risk of a new kind of sacking, this time at the hands of a moral calumny and economic boycott campaign from abroad.