The Batmobile — one of three custom-made versions used in Tim Burton’s 1992 blockbuster “Batman Returns” — hit the auction block in Gardena, near Los Angeles, but bidding fell short of the reserve, the seller’s minimum acceptable price.



The vehicle had a preauction estimate of $5 million to $7 million, and Julien’s had hoped it would break the Batmobile auction record set in 2013, when the car driven by Adam West in the 1960s TV series sold for $4.6 million including fees.



A message was left Monday seeking comment from Julien’s. The seller wishes to remain anonymous, the auction house previously said.

Known as the “Number One Hero car” and measuring just under 20 feet (about 6 meters) long with two sweeping tail fins, the car appeared in the majority of the film’s driving sequences, Julien’s said in auction notes on its website.