The native k k riki karaka, or orange-fronted parakeet, was declared extinct in 1919 and 1965, only to be rediscovered both times in the depths of mountainous valley areas. It is the country’s rarest parakeet. Now, there are only about 450 left in the wild and in captivity.

Conservationists are doing all they can to prevent the bird from going extinct a third time by creating predator-free sanctuaries and running breeding programmes. Giving them a large helping hand are Trixie and Nacho, two k k riki karaka who live at the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust in Christchurch, in New Zealand’s South Island.

They were paired in 2024 and of the 55 chicks they produced, 33 alone hatched this season, which runs from December to April. In comparison, other pairs in the breeding programme have produced between 10 and 15 chicks, according to Leigh Percasky, wildlife manager at the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust.