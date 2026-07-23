“That’s a genuine threshold, and it’s going to become a normal part of the security landscape,” he said.

The intrusion began when OpenAI tested a combination of two models — GPT‑5.6 Sol and a more powerful unreleased model — to see how well they could chain together online vulnerabilities into a cyberattack, OpenAI said in a blog post.

The test was designed to keep the models in a safe testing environment, known as a sandbox, OpenAI said. But the models found a vulnerability that allowed them to escape the sandbox and connect to the internet. Then they targeted Hugging Face because they inferred that the library, which contains millions of AI models, could hold clues about how to successfully pass the evaluation.

“It seems to me that OpenAI did not adequately create a sandbox as a test environment,” said Dierdre Mulligan, a professor in the School of Information at the University of California, Berkeley who focuses on security and AI systems. She questioned whether passing a test was worth the potential damage of an AI model escaping into the wider internet.

“What do we gain, and if this is the only way these tests can be configured, what are the risks?” she said.

OpenAI said it was working with Hugging Face to fix the issues that led to the attack.