Autocracy rules: Americans not for war, Trump doesn't care

I never imagined I would miss being lied to by George W. Bush and his henchmen.



When the Bush administration wanted to go to war with Iraq, it mounted a full-court press to propagandise the American public. Officials leaked false claims about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, which turned out not to exist.

Secretary of State Colin Powell delivered a deceptive presentation at the United Nations. In Congress, many Democrats, yielding to public pressure or their own hawkish instincts, joined Republicans to authorise an invasion.

This mendacious campaign was shameful and helped create today’s atmosphere of cynicism and paranoia.

Yet, in retrospect, it acknowledged that public opinion mattered — that a president could not start a war without persuading Americans it was necessary. It manipulated democratic deliberation rather than simply negating it.