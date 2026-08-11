Australia adds optional gender identity and sexual orientation questions to census

The 66-question census, held on Tuesday, Aug 11, is the first under a center-left Labor Party government since 2011. The current Labor government backflipped to allow the questions after having dropped them temporarily two years ago as “divisive.” Both questions are open to members of households 16 years of age and older.

The answer options for sexual orientation are straight, gay or lesbian, bisexual, don't know, prefer not to answer or a term of the respondent's choice that can be written in a designated blank space.

The options for the gender that the respondent currently identifies with that differs from that registered at birth are man, woman, nonbinary, prefer not to answer or another term that the respondent can provide.

The gender and sexual orientation questions are optional, along with a question on religion that has been included since the first census in 1911.

Labor had promised such questions about sexuality and gender would be included in the next census while campaigning ahead of the 2022 elections that brought the party to power after nine years out of government.