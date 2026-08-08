Atomic gamble: Why critics of US-Saudi nuclear deal are wrong

Despite widespread criticism and few publicly released details, it is clear that the deal could help limit the spread of nuclear weapons, strengthen US-Saudi relations at a tense moment and increase the possibility of peace between the kingdom and Israel.

But the deal, which would commit the Saudis to working with US companies in developing nuclear energy, is in limbo. After his administration announced it had been signed on July 22, US President Donald Trump called the agreement into question, saying it was contingent on progress towards normalised relations between the kingdom and Israel. Critics said that it would increase the risk that Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East will pursue and obtain nuclear weapons.

Under US law, a Saudi program with American involvement would already be subject to stronger controls than are required by international treaty or by any US competitor, including Russia and China. Parts of the Trump deal would go still further, not only requiring US consent before any Saudi uranium enrichment or plutonium reprocessing can take place, but also barring the transfer of sensitive technology. Inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency could verify compliance.

Insisting on even stricter controls would undermine international limits on the spread of nuclear technology by driving the Saudis and other countries seeking their own programs into the arms of competitors with looser standards. It would also undermine the cause of Middle East peace by pushing Saudi-Israeli rapprochement even further out of reach.