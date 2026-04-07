Atomic ambition: Bypass Hormuz with nuclear bombs?

Gingrich’s March 15, 2026, post linked to an article that labelled itself as satire. Gingrich has not clarified whether his endorsement was serious. But he is old enough to remember when ideas like this were not only taken seriously but actually pursued by the US and Soviet governments. As I discuss in my book, “Deep Cut: Science, Power, and the Unbuilt Interoceanic Canal,” the US version of this project ended in 1977. At the time, Gingrich was launching his political career after working as a history and environmental studies professor.

The idea for a new canal to move oil from the Middle East had emerged two decades earlier, in the context of another Middle East conflict, the Suez crisis. In 1956, Egypt seized the Suez Canal from British and French control. The canal’s prolonged closure caused the price of oil, tea and other commodities to spike for European consumers, who depended on the shipping shortcut for goods from Asia.

But what if nuclear energy could be harnessed to cut an alternative canal through “friendly territory”? That was the question asked by Edward Teller, the principal architect of the hydrogen bomb, and his fellow physicists at the Lawrence Radiation Laboratory in Livermore, California. President Dwight D Eisenhower’s administration had already begun promoting atomic energy to generate electricity and to power submarines. After the Suez crisis, the US government expanded plans to harness “atoms for peace.